FLORENE — Brigitta Rene Bevis, 64, died April 8, 2023. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Florence Baptist Church. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you