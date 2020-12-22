HAMILTON — Briley Charles Calvert, 3 months, passed away December 17, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time Tuesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvert Pine Box Cemetery.

