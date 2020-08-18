BURNSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI — Brittany Joan “Britt Britt” Jackson, 28, died August 15, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Antioch Cemetery with visitation one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses may be made at Cutshall Funeral Home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

