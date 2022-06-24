HALEYVILLE — Brittany LeShae Springer, 35, died June 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Haleyville. A Memorial Service will follow at noon at the church. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

