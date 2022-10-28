TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Bro. Hal Holt, 73, died October 26, 2022. Services will be Sunday, October 30, 2 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11-2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

