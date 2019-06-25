TUSCUMBIA — Bronnie Eugene Grissom, 71, of Tuscumbia, died Friday, June 21, 2019. His visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with Brother Ricky Zhand officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery.
Mr. Grissom was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Reynolds Metals, as a welder, after over 30 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and RNO Hunting Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.L. and Stella Grissom; daughter, Amanda Grissom; and brother, Wayne Grissom.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Grissom; children, Harlie Grace Grissom, Jamie Grissom, Shane Grissom, Kimberly Bishop and Billy Grissom; brother, Danny Grissom (Pam); sisters, Dora Ricketts (Devaughn), Sarah Jolly (Linous), Judy Horton (James), Sadonna Lambert (Danny) and Brenda Lindsey; grandchildren, Noah Bishop, Ava and Sailar Grissom, Lane and Brady Aday, Chance and Chase Wisdom, and Anthony, Tyler and Laken Lambert; special uncle, Jerry Grissom (Dale); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Noah Bishop, Timmy Cunningham, Frankie Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Jamie Grissom, Shane Grissom and Billy Grissom.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Grissom.
