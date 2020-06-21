TRINITY — Brooklynn “Rae-Rae” Ard, 3, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till noon, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be in Cheatham Cemetery. Rae-Rae was the daughter of Curtis and Montana Ard.