LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Bruce Everett Hayes, 73, died July 29, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, from 1- 2 p.m., at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.The funeral service will follow, at 2 p.m., at the church. Burial will be in Mimosa Cemetery. Mr.Hayes served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

