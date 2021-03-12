FLORENCE — Bruce Gary Thorn, 67, was promoted to his heavenly home March 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday at Faith Church, Florence, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a celebration service following. Officiating at the service will be Ronny Poag, Brother Henry Melton, and Parke Crisler. Special music provided by Duane Allen, Shawn Lombard, and Cindy Richardson Walker. Burial is in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Williams Funeral Home assisting.
He was preceded in death by parents, Luther and Maxine (Bragwell) Thorn, Russellville. He is survived by his wife, Anna, and son, Elliot, (Laura); grandchildren, Anna Catherine and Oliver; sister, Bonnie V. Duckworth; brother, Charles Vinson. Pallbearers are friends and family.
Bruce was a graduate of Russellville High School and UNA. He was completing 40 years of employment with AT&T. He had a love for God, family, music and Alabama football. He was one of the pioneers in the ‘90’s, in establishing Promise Keepers, a Christian organization encouraging men, in N.W. Alabama.
Serving as a pallbearers are Matthew Stansell, Gary Devaney, Mike Miller, Jimmy Bone, Adam Casey, Anthony Moody, Will McFarlane, Alan Bragwell, Josh Holder, Eric Green, Brandon Bone, Austin Stansell, Ethan Stansell, Charles Vinson, Jimmy Bragwell, Milton Boyd, Roger Boyd, Mac McAnally, Dr. Ray Pritchard, Phil Newton.
Memorials may be made to: Nick’s Kids Foundation, 1130 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401; Show Hope, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN, 37064; Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 610, Sheffield, AL 35660.
Special thanks to Dr. Joshua Vacik, Amanda Gray, Keller’s ICU staff and Faith Church.
