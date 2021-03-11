SHEFFIELD — Bruce Gary Thorn, 67, died March 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday at Faith Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service starting at 1 p.m. He was the husband of Anna Bone Thorn. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

