PHIL CAMPBELL — Bruce G. McBrayer, 85, Phil Campbell, AL, passed away August 30, 2020, at Mitchell Hollingswoth, Florence, AL. A resident of the area all of his life, he was a heavy equipment operator and owner of Mc’s Heavy Duty Parts for 46 years. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church, Phil Campbell and a former member of Gideons International. A graduate of Phil Campbell High School, he also held a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Alabama.
Graveside services for Mr. McBrayer will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Phil Campbell Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Scott Moore.
Mr. McBrayer is survived by his wife, Faye McBrayer; sons, Anthony (Deanna) McBrayer and Greg (Kellie) McBrayer; grandchildren, Nick and Lauren McBrayer and Jackson Tidwell; sister-in-law, Ann McBrayer and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oliver James and Lela Caroline Herring McBrayer; and siblings, O.J. McBrayer, Jr., Neal McBrayer, Vera Hooper, and Ruth Glasgow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon International Bibles.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
