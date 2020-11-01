HILLSBORO — Bruce Lamar Terry, age 80 of Hillsboro, died on October 28, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with funeral to follow. Brother Steve Agee officiating.
Mr Terry was born August 10, 1940 in Lawrence County to Hobson “Hobbie” Terry and Lorene Thrasher Terry. He retired from Monsanto. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Terry; son, Jason Bruce Terry (Marsha); daughter, Joanne Terry LaFont (Douglas); grandchildren, Parker Terry LaFont and Jaxson Stoke Terry.
He was preceded in death by parents and brother, Alton Terry.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Commented