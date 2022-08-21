COURTLAND

Bruce Mason, 57, died August 17, 2022.

The funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

