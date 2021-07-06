MOULTON — Bruce Moats, 54, died July 3, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Moulton Memory Gardens. Bruce was married to Denise Moats for 30 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.