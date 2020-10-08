LEXINGTON — Bruce Rayford Clemmons, 79, of Lexington, AL, passed away October 6, 2020 at his home. Mr. Clemmons was retired from the Lauderdale County Road Department.
Rayford is survived by his wife, Virginia Burbank Clemmons; son, Ricky Ray Clemmons (Debra); daughter, Gail Morris (David); brothers, Wallace Clemmons (Christine), Donald Clemmons (Amelia), Doyle Clemmons (Brenda), and Kenneth Clemmons; sisters, Bonnie Michael (Otis), Sue Burbank (Leo), and Linda Joan Shaw; grandchildren, Joshua Clemmons (Ryla), Zackary Clemmons (Bradie), and Benjamin Morris (Hannah Harris); four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Bruce Elmore Clemmons and Evelyn Louise Davis Clemmons.
Visitation will be today, October 8, 2020 from 1-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Edward Burbank officiating. Burial will be in North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Clemmons, Benjamin Morris, Zackary Clemmons, Randy Burbank, Kirk Clemmons, and Freddie Bailey.
The family would prefer friends to wear masks but they are not required for visiting with the family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented