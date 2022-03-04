ROGERSVILLE — Bryan Belue, 52, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School and Athens State University. He was a member and Elder of Hurricane Cumberland Presbyterian Church and past master of Anderson and Rogersville Masonic Lodge. Bryan was an avid wrestling and Lauderdale County High School Sports Fan.
A visitation will be Saturday, March 5th from 3 - 4 p.m. at Hurricane Cumberland Presbyterian Church with service to follow at the church and Jimmy Cox and Terry Herston officiating. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery with a Masonic service.
Bryan is survived by his father, Bob Belue; mother, Glenda Hicks; sister, Melissa Crenshaw; brother, Scott (Katherine) Porter; numerous loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Belue family.
