FLORENCE — Leonard Bryan Garner, 55, of Florence, died Thursday, March 10, 2022. There will be a memorial service for Bryan at a later date.
Bryan was a native and lifelong resident of the Shoals. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his dad.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Garner; father, Sonny Garner; maternal grandmother, Nettie Ruth Barnett; maternal grandfather, Johnnie Paul Barnett; and paternal grandparents, Leonard and Ethel Garner.
Bryan is survived by his sister, Holly Garner; aunts, Charlene McDaniel (Marlin), and Bonnie Barnett; and numerous nieces, nephews; and cousins.
