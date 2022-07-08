SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Bryan Keith Ray, 59, died July 3, 2022. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Mr. Ray served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

