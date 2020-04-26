TOWN CREEK — Bryant Kolt Terry, infant son of Michael “Tiny” and Lyndsie Terry, of Town Creek, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. There will be a private service for the family with Morrison Funeral Home assisting.
Bryant was preceded in death by his grandfather, Danny Terry.
He is survived by his loving family, including his parents; his sister, Izabela Terry; grandparents, Bradley and Belinda Evans, Bradley Gargis, and Donna Terry; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
