SHEFFIELD — Bryce Uraldine Graham III, 29 of Sheffield, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. His family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11:00-2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Brother Darrell Pace and John Sasser will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Bryce was a native and lifelong resident of the shoals. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, a 2008 graduate of Covenant Christian School and a 2018 graduate of UNA where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bryce Uraldine Graham, Sr and Bobbie Lou, Carolyn and L.O. Taylor, and Lloyd Grigsby, Jr.; nephew, Rhett Harless; and best friend, Hunter Milam.
Bryce is survived by his parents, Bryce, Jr. and Cassandra Graham; brother, Brandon Harless and his girlfriend, Lashea and her daughter, Adara; sister, Anna Beth Graham Thigpen and her husband, Colby; niece, Emma Harless; aunts, Anna Lisa Graham and husband, Jack Steakley, Teresa Grigsby and Rhonda Hanvey and her husband, Gary; uncles, Robert Graham and Marge and Doug Aycock and his wife, Pat.
Pallbearers will be Blake Ellett, Harrison Garner, Matthew Harrison, Justin Valiejo, Willie Hovater, Channing Stanfield and Collins Stutts.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Northwest Alabama St. Jude Trail Ride, Bank Independent, P.O. Box 5000 Sheffield, Alabama 35660.
