GREENHILL — Bryson Cole Green, 19, of Greenhill, passed away January 14, 2023. Bryson graduated from Brooks High School in 2022. He worked at Hobby Lobby in Florence, was a volunteer Firefighter at Center Star Fire & Rescue and was a member of Faith Church. Bryson also loved music and played the guitar and drums.

