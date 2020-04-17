TUSCUMBIA — Bobby Joe “Buck” Isbell, Sr., 76, of Tuscumbia passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Due to state health regulations, a private family graveside will be at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery with Howell Bigham officiating. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Buck’s life once the ban is lifted.
Buck was a native of Colbert County and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was a retired ironworker with Ironworkers Local 477. Buck was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Buck is survived by his wife, Sarah Berryhill Isbell; children, Anita Copeland Linerode and Bobby Joe Isbell, Jr.; sisters, Delois Paolina and Reba Smith; and grandchildren, Ashlie White, Kayla Isbell, Bobby Joe Isbell, III, Cade Copeland, John Stephen Isbell, and Ava Brooke White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Isbell, III, Cade Copeland, John Stephen Isbell, John Fisher, Eric Linerode and Chip Copeland.
The family expresses special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice.
