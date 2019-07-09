WATERLOO — Louie “Buck” Woods, 70, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. His visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. His service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Daisy Woods; sisters, Peggy Fowler, Doris Benson and Connie Strickland; and brothers, Gary Wood, Randy Woods and Elton “Doc” Woods.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Woods; daughter, Cindy Woods; son, Tim (Bucks Boy) Woods (Lana); grandchildren, Lyndsay and Haley Warren, Brandon and Alex Woods; brothers, Ricky and Rexy Woods; sister, Rose Krieger (Louis); son-in-law, Doug Warren; fur babies, Ellie Mae and Kitty Cat; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tim, Alex, Brandon and Andrew Woods, Gary Wood and Doug Warren.
Honorary pallbearer will be PFC Brandon Woods.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
