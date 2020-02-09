SHEFFIELD — Buddy J. Whitehead, 80, of Sheffield, was accepted into God’s Kingdom on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, from noon until 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Troy Fisher officiating. The interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Buddy enjoyed his love affair with Shirley that began with an headstrong, whirlwind courtship and continued through their marriage. She was the love of his life and they were a formidable team that only death could stop.
He was a carpenter, past commander of the Colbert County Rescue Squad, and was instrumental to the Colbert County Foster Parents Association.
Buddy leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shirley Whitehead; sons by choice, Marlon Hamm (Carla), Mark Alsobrooks (Nicole), Charles Bass (Tonia), William Whitehead (Stephanie), and Billy Brewer; daughters by choice, Regina Brewer (Mike) and Donna Bass (Donald); and numerous foster children throughout the years.
His heart walking outside his body was his grandson, Zac Hamm (Maegan) and granddaughter, Elizabeth Harris (Tyler); 12 grandchildren; and a multitude of great-grandchildren.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, William Jack Whitehead and Beatrice Crowden; four sons, two daughters, and 10 siblings.
Pallbearers are Devin Alsobrooks, Tyler Alsobrooks, Charles Bass, Shannon Bass, Marlon Hamm, and Zac Hamm. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Alsobrooks, Mike Brewer, Mike Foster, and Chadd Hamm.
