LEIGHTON — Buddy Lee Ford, 88, died March 2, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Poplar Creek Cemetery. He was the husband of Barbara Ford. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.