IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Irwin Nelson “Buddy” Walker, 58, died July 29, 2021. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Airport Mission Baptist Church with Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka, directing. Memorials may be made to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

