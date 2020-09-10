HACKLEBURG

Buddy Wayne Alexander Whitten, 36, died September 8, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

