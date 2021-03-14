PHIL CAMPBELL — Buell Keith Cansler, age 55, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Princeton Baptist Hospital.
Keith worked for years as a sheetrock finisher. He was a great son, brother, and dad. He loved to hunt and fish. He leaves many memories which his family will cherish and remember.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel, with Bro. Brian Scott officiating the service. Burial will be at Spruce Pine Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Scott Cansler.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Keith Cansler (Kara); grandchildren, Natalie Cansler, Cheyenne Talmadge; father, Buell Cansler; sisters, Tina Wilson (James), Ginger Wilson (Paul); niece, Ashley Wright; and nephews, Brian Edgar, Matthew Wilson, and Mark Wilson.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
