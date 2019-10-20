LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE
Buford Douglas “Junior” Gallian Jr. died October 18, 2019. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Bumpas Cemetery. Mr. Gallian was retired from Murray Ohio.
