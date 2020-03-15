TISOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Buford Hollis Reaves, 81, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home chapel, with burial in McGlamery Cemetery. He was formerly of Collinwood, Tennessee.