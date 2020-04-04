KILLEN — Buford Ray Hudson, 85, of Killen passed away March 29, 2020 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kathryn Hudson and his parents, Carl Hudson and Velma Hansen.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Katrina Hudson (Barrett Lee), Tamara Howard (Tony) and Jennifer Collum (Jeff); grandchildren, Maggie Howard, Eli Howard, Ally Collum and Emily Collum; great-grandson, Jastin Redding; sisters, Peggy Blue and Stephanie Jaynes; brother, Carly Hudson; and special friend, R.C. Richardson.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who responded on the night of February 12th to repair the roof from tornado damage and keep us safe and dry.
Special thanks to Joann Clark and Amedisys Hospice for their care and support.
A service in celebration of Ray’s life will be held when circumstances allow and will be announced at that time.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Ray, please consider a gift to: Christian Children Homes, P.O. Box 2562, Florence, Alabama 35630, (256) 757-4212, Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented