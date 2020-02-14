COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Burt Stanford “Stan” Burns was born in Savannah, TN, on August 6, 1965 to Bobby Eugene Burns and the late Nelda Faye Burns. After graduating from Wayne County High School in 1983, his life was truly blessed with his wonderful children, Justin Burns and wife, Morgan of Newbern, TN and Alana Burns Sobieralski and husband, Nick of Charlotte, NC. He was also fortunate enough to marry his best friend, Deborah Brown on July 20, 2009. Stan was of the Church of Christ faith. He worked for TVA Machinist Local 65, where he was known for being an extremely hard worker as well as a devoted and loyal co-worker. He Loved his children, family and friends and was anxiously awaiting the upcoming arrival of his first grandson, Jace Robert Burns.
Burt was full of life and you never saw him without a smile. He always brought laughter and fun into any situation. He will long be remembered for his willingness to go the extra mile to help everyone he met and he made us all better people just by being around his contagious laugh and his ability to see the best in everyone. He was one of those people who always left a deep impact on those he met. He was humble, selfless and never met a stranger. One of his favorite hobbies was spending time with his family and he was an avid UT fan.
He departed this life on February 12, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Burt is survived by his father, Bobby Burns of Collinwood; his wife, Deborah Brown Burns of Collinwood; son, Justin Burns (Morgan) of Newbern, TN and daughter, Alana Sobieralski (Nick) of Charlotte, NC. Siblings include, Randy Burns of Smyrna, TN and Christi Denning (Dale) of Bradford, TN. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nelda Faye Burns and sister-in-law, Melissa Burns.
The family will receive friends tonight from 5 to 9 and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. Both the visitation and the funeral will be held at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN.
Commented