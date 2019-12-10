ROGERSVILLE — Buster Lee Thornton, 83, of Rogersville left this life to join his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Ingram-Thornton Cemetery with Tony Thornton and Bobby Walton officiating. Elkins East Chapel will be assisting the family.
Buster owned and operated “Thornton Aerial Application Service” and was a crop duster for many years. He was a member of the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA). He was an avid farmer and enjoyed raising and selling cattle for another business he started “Thornton Farms.”
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Thornton; sons, Jason Thornton (Beverly), Mark Thornton and Randy Thornton (Faye); stepdaughter, Renee Sandy (Ricky); stepson, Roy Pigg; sister, Joyce Steen (Bill); brother, D.C. Thornton (Lisa); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and lots of friends. Preceded in death by his father, Denny C. Thornton; mother, Edith Easter Thornton; and sister, Betty Thornton Harraway.
Pallbearers will be Jason Thornton, Mark Thornton, Randy Thornton, Grant Thornton, Grayson Thornton and Ricky Sandy. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Thornton.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented