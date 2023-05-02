GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — William Hoyt “Butch” Keeton, Jr., 70, died April 30, 2023. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home will be directing.

