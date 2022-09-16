FLORENCE — Donald “Butch” Webster, 77, died September 14, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery with Williams Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Brenda Webster. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

