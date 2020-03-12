LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Butler JR Francis, 57, died March 9, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Lindsey Grove Church of God. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. He was a member of Lindsey Grove Church of God.

Loading...
Loading...