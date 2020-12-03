FLORENCE
Charles Waldo “Buzz” Malone, 82, departed this life for his eternal home on November 29, 2020. He was a kind, generous man who was devoted to his family, his church and his community and found his greatest joy in serving others.
Born on June 27, 1938 in Tuscumbia, Buzz was a lifelong resident of the Shoals area and a 1957 graduate of Deshler High School. A third-generation railroad worker, he worked for Norfolk Southern Railway for more than 30 years. After his retirement, he greeted customers at Walmart for over 10 years and volunteered at Shoals Hospital and Helen Keller Hospital.
Buzz was a faithful Christian, who taught Wednesday night Bible classes and served as a deacon at Tuscumbia Church of Christ for many years. In recent years, he was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ and a dedicated volunteer in the church’s Friendship Center.
Buzz loved conversing with others and talking about classic fast cars and anything Indy 500. He took a special interest in supporting mission work and visiting older folks and shut-ins. He will be remembered for his selfless nature, his wit, and his kindness and friendship to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Reece and Mamie Montana Malone; his wife, Patricia “Pat” McMackin Malone; and his brothers, Pete Malone and Hayes Malone. He is survived by his sons, Will Malone and wife Mary Flor, and Drew Malone and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Madelynn Malone, Grey Malone and Mack Malone; sister-in-law, Rebekah McMackin; nieces, Emily McMackin Dye, Susanna Williams, Lauren Russel and Kimberly Malone Kilgore; and cousins, Aurelia Lee, Penny Graves and Ann Harland.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cross Point Church of Christ in Florence, with a memorial service following immediately afterward.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented