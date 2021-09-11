F.9.12.21 Byron Cannon.JPG

TUSCUMBIA — Byron Cannon, age 50, of Tuscumbia died Monday, September 6, 2021. Public viewing for Mr. Cannon will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 from noon until 3 p.m. A private family funeral will begin at 4 p.m. at Saints Funeral Home Chapel, 330 W Tennessee Street, Florence, Alabama 35630. Saints Funeral Home directing. Online condolences can be made at www.saintsfuneralhome.com. 256-275-7566.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.