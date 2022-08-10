CHEROKEE — Byron Glenn Smith died August 7, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Barton Cemetery, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneral homes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.