TUSCUMBIA
Byron Hugh Clark, 60, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Patrick Woods will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Southern Cruisers Motorcycle Club and attended Faith Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Florence Clark; son, Seth Clark; and brother, Charles Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Clark; son, Casey Clark; brother, Danny Clark; sisters, Betty Clark and Anne Goode; stepdaughter, Haley Grigsby (Brock); granddaughter, Charlotte Grigsby; numerous nieces and nephews; and special great-nephew, Brayden Wadkins.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Wadkins, Steve Reid, Aubry Kimbrough, John Calvert, Brock Grigsby, and Casey Clark.
Special thank you to the nursing staff of NAMC for your care with our loved one.
