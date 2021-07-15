KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — Byron Ingram, 47, formerly of Florence, died June 16, 2021. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for kids next week
- Israeli club calls off match with Barcelona over Jerusalem
- $3 million in grants going to Black history sites, groups
- Alabama officer arrested after wife alleges domestic abuse
- Uncovering boarding school history makes for monumental task
- Austin Cindric to drive Penske's iconic No. 2 next season
- Dutch media: Crime reporter De Vries dies after shooting
- Official: Nearly 70% of medical workers in Moscow vaccinated
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Colbert, Lauderdale counties among highest COVID risk category
- TVA to build turbines at former fossil plant
- Lauderdale County Commission turns down program participation
- Where should Florence's new city hall and parking deck be located?
- Partnership births new music production company in Sheffield
- Church volunteers clean up as part of SERVE Day
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Patricia 'Trish' Lynn Roberson Barnett
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- UNA narrows athletic director search to three finalists
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Timothy Edward Mauldin
- Jack Oakley III
- Thomas 'Tom' David Willis Jr.
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Gregory 'Todd' Gunnin
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Who should be UNA's new athletic director?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented