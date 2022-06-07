PHIL CAMPBELL — Byron Lee Steward, 48, of Phil Campbell, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was a Christian and a member of Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church, where he served as piano player.
Byron was born to Elmer Lee and Carolyn Steward on February 27, 1974, in Phil Campbell, Alabama. He graduated from Phil Campbell High School in 1992 and went on to play Southern Gospel music for 30-plus years. Byron was an extremely talented musician, excelling on the keyboard, drums as well as acoustic and bass guitars. He played all over the world with groups like Gold City, Tony Gore and Majesty, Jay Parrack and others. Byron was a member of Gold City when they were inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Byron was not only a talented musician, but a dearly loved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Byron was a kid at heart but had a heart of gold. He was a jokester that kept everyone laughing and could find humor in any situation. Byron had a smile that was contagious, charming and will forever be one of the beautiful things we remember about him.
Byron is survived by his son, Wesley Steward; mother, Carolyn Steward; brothers, Brandon (Amber) Steward and Darren (Jessica) Steward; niece and nephew, Laine and Landon Steward.
He was preceded in Homegoing by his father, Elmer Lee Steward and his grandparents.
Visitation will be today, June 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
