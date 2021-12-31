FLORENCE — C.D. Wells, Jr., 94, AKA Chris, passed away on December 12, 2021 at his home in Florence, AL. He was born in Clanton, AL on July 8, 1927, the son of Duncan Wells and Senara Culp Wells. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He worked as an announcer at Clanton Radio Station, WKLF and WBRC in Birmingham in the 1950’s. He entered the education field and taught school in Alabama and Riverton, WY.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Faye Bonds Wells of Florence; brother, Otis L. (Jean) Wells; nieces, Susan Rene (Dale) Mims of Clanton, Connie Williams of Colorado Springs, CO; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dean Williams; and nephew, Michael Wells.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
