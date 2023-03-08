F.3.8.23 Henry Copeland.jpg

FLORENCE — C. Henry Copeland, 81, Florence, died peacefully early Monday morning at home among family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel, with Jonathan Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Jasper, Alabama.

