FLORENCE — C. Henry Copeland, 81, died March 6, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Jasper. He was the husband of Patsy Copeland.

