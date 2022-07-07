LORETTO, TENNESSEE — C. Josh Smith, 43, died July 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Life Tabernacle. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. He was a self-employed handyman. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

