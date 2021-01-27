FLORENCE —On Thursday, January 14, 2021, our husband and dad, Clarence “Turner’’ Jones, age 88, and granddad, Papa T, left this earthly world and joined his daughter Lynda in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Turner was born January 13, 1933 and was a lifelong resident of Florence, AL and a Korean War veteran. He was employed by SBS Electrical Supply Company over 40 years and a longtime member of Florence Golf and Country Club. He was also a member of Woodmont Baptist Church.
Papa T was a gentle soul whose passions were his family, golf, helping others, making bird houses and drinking coffee with his sweet granddaughter, Ann Harper.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lula Jones; daughter, Lynda; brother, Sam Jones; and sister, Dot Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Ann Irons Jones; daughters, Lisa Herron (Mike) and Lori Jones; grandsons, Bentley Herron, Turner Herron (Lindy) and Houston Herron; granddaughter, Ann Harper Herron; sisters, Mary Kephart (Jimmy), Pearl McFall, Helen Brown (Bobby); brother, Bill Jones (Carolyn); and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bentley Herron, Turner Herron, Houston Herron, Mike Herron, Charles Irons, and Paul Barber Jr.
Services will be graveside only at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1 P.M. with Pastor Chad Hess officiating.
Philippian 4:7 “Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”
