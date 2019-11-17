TUSCUMBIA — C. W. Hunter of Tuscumbia, Alabama died on November 15, 2019 at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eleanor Mathis Hunter; his brother, Herb Hunter (Bonnie); and sisters, Faye Hunter Cooper Torstrick (Bob) and Janet Moore; daughters, Katy Hunter Linville (Jimmy) and Vicky Hunter McKee; and five grandchildren, James McKee (Meggy), Nathan McKee, Jackson Linville, Zoe Linville and Tori Linville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Hunter; mother, Libby Jackson Hunter Malone; and step-father, Bill Malone.
He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and UNA. While at UNA, he worked with the Circle K to help create the Leo the Lion Mascot and later became the first Leo Mascot at the school. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and enjoyed his time working with Bear Bryant and Joe Namath while serving as the Freshman Football Player Counselor.
He retired from the Colbert County School System where he taught and was a Guidance Counselor. He served the Lord for over 33 years as a Music Minister, Youth Minister, and Pastor in various counties including Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, and Lawrence. He served 10 years for the Mission Service Corps and with the North American Missions Board in Wyoming, Alaska, and Cleburne County.
A special thanks to the Amedysis Hospice staff and Dr. William Heaton for the exceptional care given to C.W. and his family in his last few weeks.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. with service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the North American Mission Board at PO Box 116543, Atlanta, Georgia 30368.
An online guest registry is available www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented