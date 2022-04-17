FLORENCE — Caelan Reign Storm-Faulkner, infant son of Savannah Faulkner and Seth Quick of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Visitation was held Saturday, April 16, from noon– 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service immediately followed in the funeral home chapel with Randy Hargett officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Caelan and his family were members of Faith Church. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Pat Faulkner; and his uncle, Brian Faulkner.
Caelan is survived by his mother, Savannah Faulkner; twin brother, Wren Carson Storm-Faulkner; father, Seth Quick; grandparents, Mark Faulkner, Dustin Storm, Amanda Pace, and Jeff Kilgore; great-grandparents, Linda and Kenneth Schopper, and Michael Faulkner; and great-great-grandparents, Jim and Jenny Storm, Gus and Marie Schopper, and Mildred Storm.
Pallbearers were Brandon Storm, Donevon Storm, Jeff Kilgore, Jimmy Storm, and August Storm.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented