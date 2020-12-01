RUSSELLVILLE — Caitlin Nicole Bruce, 28, Russellville, AL died November 27, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, from 11 - 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery. Shane Swinney will officiate.
Caitlin was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gale and Fern Wojahn.
She is survived by her husband, Dustin Bruce; children, Paige, Paislee and Kayden Bruce; parents, Rich and Becky Storrow; brother, Luke Storrow; and sister, Carley Storrow.
Please leave online condolences at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
